Vodafone partners Facebook and Google to put 1,000 businesses online

Business News of Wednesday, 13 September 2017

Source: Vodafone Ghana

2017-09-13

Executives of Facebook, Vodafone and Google in a group picture <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505318275_820_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Vodafone Ghana has partnered Facebook and Google to register 1,000 small scale businesses online. This is part of efforts to empower businesses to take advantage of the benefits of social media in becoming successful entities.

The initiative, which is one of the key activities of the Social Media Week event in Accra, assembled 200 online agents this week to embark on a market storm to sign up companies in Makola, Circle, Madina and other market places on Facebook and the Google directory.

The Social Media week, organised by Echo House, is the first of its kind in Ghana, despite its popularity around the world.

Speaking on the initiative at the launch of the programme, Yolanda Cuba, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Vodafone Ghana said: ‘’At Vodafone, our focus remains clear – to ignite Ghana’s digital revolution and ensure no one is left behind. Partnering Ghana’s first ever Social Media Week event is one of the many steps we are taking to ensure Ghana becomes a digitalised nation. We are, by this initiative, driving Ghana’s development agenda as our focus is to reach the excluded. We see it as a responsibility because we are in the technology business and our willingness to show the world the way will keep us in business for a very long time.’’

Other speakers at the launch emphasised on the need for Africans to master relevant skills to create a brighter future for the content.

Social Media Week is a global event which has been hosted in over 20 cities across the country.

The week-long event, which is underway started on the 11th – 15th September 2017 in Accra, will cover forums, conferences, sofa sessions and masterclasses on how individuals and businesses can benefit from social media.