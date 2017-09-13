Today at the newsstand | General News 2017-09-13

General News of Wednesday, 13 September 2017

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2017-09-13

FrontPage headlines all captured in the ‘papers’ <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505301198_150_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers include:

Abodakpi lambasts John Mahama;describes ‘Unity Walk’ as Charade, needless

NPP man busted over ‘wee’

Oil cash to fuel free SHS

GJA executives must resign- chairman

Free SHS is for Ghana’s future – President NaNa Akufo-Addo

Port revenue up by 56% after paperless system

GH¢65m looted, shared at KMA

Free SHS is born

Free SHS at last! Parents rejoice, NDC licks wounds

Paperless Port grabs GH¢230m

Police tear gas ‘galamsey’ operators

North Korea to launch pre-emptive strike

CAhild marriage practice backward- John Mahama

Nana Akufo-Addo launches new scholarship scheme branded as Free SHS

President visits Buhari

Three vie for NPP General Secretary position

Korle-bu bags thousands monthly

President clears the air. Oil, natural resources to fund free SHS

Gold Key Property constructs school for Breman Gyamera

Government to roll out National ID Friday

Police arrest 10 over small scale mining protest

‘I’m happy, Excited’- Nana Akufo-Addo launches free SHS

Peace at last after 3 years of turf war at La Berekuso

Judge denied driving visa for four years

NaNa Akufo-Addo’s plans to create new regions in danger

EC is barred from holding any meeting

Police to prosecute 2 businessmen for assaulting a minister

Oil cash for free SHS as President Blocks chop to fund free education

Teacher trainee ‘allawa’ is back

Universal vs. Progressive free SHS… Nana Akufo-Addo vindicates John Mahama

Legon ‘don’ accused of awarding sexually transmitted grades

Five SOEs debt hit GH¢23.7B

Bank of Ghana expects US$1.3b syndicated loan