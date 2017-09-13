Thomas Partey named in Atletico starting line up

Thomas Partey will be starting his third straight game for the Madrid-based club <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505306236_814_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

In-form midfielder Thomas Partey has been named in Atletico Madrid’s starting line up for their first championship league game of the season.

The brave midfielder will be starting his third straight game for the Madrid-based club as they look to upset AS Roma at the Estadio Olympico.

The Ghanaian will team up with Gabi at the heart of midfield with manager Diego Simeone looking to take advantage of his passing skills.

The Ghanaian has been a starter for Madrid this season and will be looking to perpetuate his form on the biggest European stage this season.

There is return for French forward Griezman who was dearly missed in the 0-0 stalemate against Valencia over the weekend in the Spanish League.

In the other game involving a Ghanaian player, left back Kwadwo Asamoah’s place has been taken by the returning Alex Sandro as Allegri goes in search of a memorable win against Barcelona away from at the Camp Nou.

