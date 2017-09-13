Special Prosecutor Bill examined | General News 2017-09-13

Professor Henry Kwesi Prempeh <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505287888_70_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The committee on constitutional legal and parliamentary affairs has engaged stakeholders in scrutinizing the special prosecutor bill, 2017.

Speaking at the meeting, a representative of civil society organizations, Professor Henry Kwesi Prempeh said they envisage a bill that will empower the attorney general to nominate the prosecutor.

He said doing otherwise will contravene provisions of the constitution.

He said the process must be as transparent as possible.

Professor said a provision that allows for a person to act as the prosecutor for more than six months ought to be scraped.

A representative of the USAID, Tom Lyons said the US government welcomes the creation of the office as it assures donor partners that their support will not go down the drain.

