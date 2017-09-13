Sammy Awuku is YEA Board Chairman

General News of Wednesday, 13 September 2017



The President in consultation with the Council of State has appointed a nine- member Board of Directors for the Youth Employment Agency.

The Board is set to be chaired by Mr Sammy Awuku, the youth icon and currently the National Youth Organiser of the New Patriotic Party.

Prominent among them is the veteran politician and founder of the Ghana’s School Feeding Programme, Dr Kwame Amoako Tuffour.

The Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Agency, Lawyer Justin Kodua Frimpong who represents management on the Board. Lawyer Bright Wireko Brobbey, Deputy Minister for Employment and Labour Relations.

Other members include Emmanuel Sin Nyet Asigri ( AG. CEO of the National Youth Authority) and a Forensic auditor, Mr James Quarshie.