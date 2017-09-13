Poor internet connectivity in Upper East delays SHS admission process

General News of Tuesday, 12 September 2017

Poor internet connectivity in the Upper East Region is delaying the admission process of first year Senior High School (SHS) students in the region.

At the Bolgatanga Senior High School, where the Ghana News Agency visited, hundreds of parents and their wards were waiting for their turn to start the online process which is used for verification of students before their admission letters are printed out for them.

Miss Salamatu Sule, a student from Mim in the Brong Ahafo Region, who arrived with her sister, and were placed at the Bolgatanga Girls’ Senior High School (BOGISS), were by mid- day still waiting for their turn to be verified.

She said they felt stranded as they had expected to complete the process early enough to return home to prepare and go back to school, but were afraid they would not get a place to lodge if they failed to get their admission letters by the close of the day.

Master Seidu Bashiru, who came to the school from Navrongo to register, expressed disappointment at the slow process of the registration and said though he has been told to return the following day.

Mrs Rose Avonsige, the Headmistress of the school, assured students and parents that all who were placed at the school would get admission and urged them to be patient.

She said though the school had reopened on Monday, September 11, 2017, it was ready to admit any first year student who has been processed, received admission and returned later.

Mrs Avonsige said the school had received funding from government and was expecting 585 first year students.

At the Bolgatanga Technical Senior High school where 826 students were expected, the situation was not different.