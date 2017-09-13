PNC welcomes Free SHS implementation

The Free SHS policy was launched in Accra on Tuesday, 12 September by the President <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505305606_373_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The People’s National Convention (PNC) has congratulated the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led government for making the Free Senior High School campaign pledge a reality.

The Free SHS policy was launched in Accra on Tuesday, 12 September by the President with a call on Ghanaians to support the policy and to contribute ideas to make it sustainable.

The PNC said it is a party that believes in social interventions for the benefit of the masses and therefore supports the policy and hopes that it will help the youth, while easing the financial hardship on parents.

The PNC, in a statement said, it pledged in its 2008 manifesto that if voted into office, a PNC government shall implement the Free SHS programme.

“We however do note with pride that consistently, a PNC manifesto policy has been accepted by almost all the governments that Ghana has experienced in this Fourth Republic,” the statement said.

The party said the Free SHS policy is a major step in moving the nation forward and therefore expect that the appropriate structures will be made available to secure its continuity.

