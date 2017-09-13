NPP deceived voters with Free SHS – Spio Garbrah

General News of Wednesday, 13 September 2017

Former NDC Presidential hopeful Ekow Spio Garbrah has accused the ruling NPP of failing to tell Ghanaians the cost of the Free Senior High School policy, yet were voted for.

President Akufo-Addo on Tuesday officially launched the policy in Accra which was one of the main campaign promises in the run up to the 2016 elections. He said countries that have succeeded around the world did so because education was in the heart of their program.

“It must have been a daunting prospect at the time – paying for the education of so many children, for such an extended period of time out of limited public resources, transferring a potential workforce away from immediate productivity for an investment like schooling. But the experiment paid off.”

According to him, his choice as a leader is to invest in the education of the youth of this country, and available resources revenue would be used to achieve that.

But the NDC has consistently questioned the sustainability of the program, insisting there is no blueprint covering the cost, which the NPP has since not told the electorates.

Mr. Spio Garbrah, who is still debating whether or not to contest the NDC’s presidential slot, said voters were misled into giving overwhelming approval to the concept without being told how much it was going to cost them.

“Ghanaians voted for NPP without knowing the cost of the Free SHS policy,” he said. “The Free SHS might appear so for a few parents but Ghanaians are paying for it.”

There are reports some parents are still struggling to get their children into schools but the Ghana Education Service’s Rev. Jonathan Bettey has appealed to parents to bear with them as the every challenge will be addressed.