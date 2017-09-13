No headmaster, headmistress is demanding extra fees – GES Director

General News of Wednesday, 13 September 2017

Source: mynewsgh.com

2017-09-13

Northern Regional GES Director Alhaji Mahammed Haroon Cambodia <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505323335_732_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The Northern Regional Directorate of the Ghana Education (GES), has denied media reports authorities of some Senior High Schools in the region are requesting for an amount of two hundred cedis from fresh students gained admissions into second circle institutions in area.

“To the best of my knowledge I am not aware of any school in the Northern Region charging any extra amount and for items they are mandated to supply, Regional GES Director Alhaji Mahammed Haroon Cambodia disclosed.

There are reports that some headmasters and headmistresses of second cycle institutions are charging extra fees despite communication by authorities that no one should pay anything extra.

Sources indicate that some school heads in the Northern Region were defying the directive and going ahead to charge extra fees with some snapshots of the stated amount on social media

But Alhaji Mahammed Haroon Cambodia has disclosed on Kumasi-based Ultimate Fm that the claims are untrue.

“The document you are talking about is it a receipt? Alhaji Mohammed Haroon Cambodia asked the host of Ultimate morning show, Lantam Papanko in a telephone interview.

” I will want to see whether whoever gave you that document added his or her receipt and money paid”, he added.

According to him, the headmaster of the Tamale Islamic Science SHS who was singled out, never charged students neither parents to pay for aforementioned items rather, authorities of the schools were trying to explain to parents items they could have bought for their wards if not the implementation of the free education policy.

“They are suppose to be supplied with those items and then the government will reimburse the schools so none of them is going to pay because everything is free”, the Regional Director explains.