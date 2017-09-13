Nii Lante Vanderpuye joins NDC presidential race for 2020

General News of Wednesday, 13 September 2017

The number of persons to seeking to lead the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) as its torch bearer for the 2020 elections keeps soaring by the day as new names also keep emerging.

Latest addition to the tall list of hopefuls is former Minister of Youth and Sports current Member of Parliament of the Odododiodoo constituency, Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye.

He disclosed that he is willing to represent the umbrella family to dislocate the ruling New Patriotic Party in the 2020 elections if the opportunity avails itself.

“I am ready to lead the NDC and kick out the NPP from government in 2020……If I lead I will guarantee the party victory but that is only if John Mahama is unwilling is not going again”, he stated.

Prior to the exit of the NDC government, several names came up as possible contenders successors to former President John Dramani Mahama to lead the NDC in 2020.

Among them included; Former Ministers of Communications, Dr Edward Omane Boamah; Employment and Labor Relations, Haruna Iddrisu; Roads and Highways; Inusah Fuseini; Education, Prof Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang; Foreign Affairs, Hannah Serwah Tetteh; Trade and Industry; Dr Ekow Spio Gabrah; Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, former Minister of State and Mahama Ayariga, Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovations, are all reported interested in leading the NDC into the 2020 election.

Others who were reported to be interested in leading the party after Mr Mahama’s reign include former Ministers of Youth and Sports, Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuije; Gender, Children and Social Protection, Nana Oye Lithur; former Brong Ahafo Minister, Eric Opoku; former Central Regional Minister; Kwaku Rickett Hagan; former Minister of State at the presidency, Rashid Pelpuo; and former majority leader and now 2nd deputy Speaker of Parliament; Alban Kingsford Sumane Bagbin.

The likes of immediate past Senior Policy Adviser and Head of Presidential Delivery Unit, Dr Valerie Sawyer; former MP for La Dadekotopon, Nii Amasah Namoale; former Chief Executives of NHIA, Sylvester Mensah; COCOBOD’s Dr Stephen Opuni; Eco Medical Village’s, Dzifa Aku Ativor; former KMA boss, Kojo Bonsu; 1st vice Chairman of NDC, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo; former Minister of Health, Alex Segbefia; MP for Klottey Korle; Dr Zanetor Rawlings; Anlo MP; Clement Kofi Humado and former vice President, Paa Kwesi Amissah Arthur were also reported to be interested in the post.

Some of them have since made their stance clear they will be seeking the mandate of the party while others are in hibernation.