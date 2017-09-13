New GIS recruitment fake – Head of Public Affairs

General News of Wednesday, 13 September 2017

Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has stated categorically that it has not received clearance from government to undertake any recruitment exercise of fresh personnel for the year 2017.

The Immigration Service in a statement signed by its Head of Public Affairs, Deputy Superintendent of Immigration (DSI), Mr. Michael Amoako-Attah, and copied to Today at the weekend in Accra, stressed that the news of any such recruitment making rounds on social media was ‘fake.’

Consequently, GIS urged the general public to ignore the ‘fake recruitment news’ and called on them to report any miscreants putting fake immigration recruitment forms in the public domain.

According to GIS, its attention “has been drawn to a purported recruitment exercise which has gone viral on social media.” “GIS has not embarked on any recruitment exercise neither has it engaged the services of any persons to conduct any recruitment exercise on its behalf as being purported in sections of the media,” it noted.

The Immigration Service advised the general public to ignore the information which it suggested was a scam being perpetuated by some fraudsters in the country. “Consequently, the general public is hereby informed that any recruitment exercise to be conducted by the Service will be duly advertised in the national dailies and also on the official website of the Service,” the statement said.

Some fraudsters constantly target the Immigration Service as well as other security agencies to perpetuate their crimes. They pose as recruitment agents and lure unsuspecting jobless Ghanaians to pay sums of money to them with the promise of securing their recruitment into the agencies. After confirming receipt of payments, the fraudsters cut communication with their victims.