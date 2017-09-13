NDC should cut propaganda on Free SHS – Kweku Baako

General News of Wednesday, 13 September 2017

Managing Editor of the Crusading Guide newspaper, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako, has cautioned the opposition National Democratic Congress to be careful about how they criticize the Free Senior High School policy because the beneficiaries are Ghanaians who form a major part of the country’s population.

President Akufo-Addo on Tuesday said at the launch of the policy he will welcome criticisms from all quarters to ensure the Ghanaian becomes the winner.

“As is with all human endeavours, we will certainly face challenges in the implementation of this policy of free SHS, despite our best preparations and efforts. We may falter, but, by the grace of Almighty God, we shall not fall, for we will be ready, in all humility, to accept inputs and criticisms aimed at improving the policy.”

Speaking on Peace FM’s breakfast show Kokrokoo show, Mr. Baako said while he acknowledges the feedback from certain quarters on the policy, he believes the NDC should be careful with their “propaganda” on the policy because it will backfire in their faces.

“If you begin to attack this with propaganda, you are doing yourself a disservice and that’s a problem-the first batch constitutes a huge portion of the (country’s population),” he said. “It is a progressive development, it is good so you don’t attack it…you like it criticize to improve on it, fine but they should stop the propaganda noise. “

According to him, the financial reprieve given to families as a result of the policy is a huge relief and that should count for something.

Mr. Baako also said the government has a huge responsibility to ensuring the policy is properly taken care of because the positives will even encourage donors to commit resources to its sustainability.

NDC’s Director of Elections Samuel Ofosu Ampofo who was also on the show said, their party has never been against the policy, considering they built schools before leaving office in the 2016 elections.