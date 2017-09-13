NDC never kicked against free SHS – Kofi Adams

General News of Wednesday, 13 September 2017

Source: mynewsgh.com

2017-09-13

National Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Kofi Adams <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505325928_232_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Contrary to a widely held view that the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), kicked against the introduction of the free SHS policy, its National Organiser Kofi Adams has told Accra-based Okay Fm that nowhere did the party take such a position.

“This is a very laudable idea which we have always endorsed. Nowhere have we kicked against the implementation and you will remember that during our time, we started implementing the progressively free SHS”, he disclosed.

He reiterated that members of the party who are averse to the policy could best be described as enemies of progress, witches, and wizards considering the enormous benefits of such a policy in time past.

“During Nkrumah regime, the policy of free secondary education was in place and several persons enjoyed it. Why will you say that we kicked against a policy? We are only worried about the mode of implementation which characterized series of problems but we are not against it at all”, he explained.

Mr Adams reiterated his earlier comments that anyone whoever denounces the programme is a witch or wizard.

“Whoever will openly say he or she doesn’t support this free SHS policy for first (1st) to third (3rd) students is a witch, I mean a witch with no class. The policy is a good one,” he categorically stated.