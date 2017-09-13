‘NDC members are only united when it comes to corruption’ – Sammy Awuku

General News of Wednesday, 13 September 2017

The National Youth Organiser of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Sammy Awuku says the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) only unite when it comes to issues of corruption.

According to him, the NDC has always portrayed itself as a united party but in actual fact has a lot of unresolved issues confronting the party.

He therefore wondered why supposed united party will take the pain to go on a peace walk. His comments come after the NDC, led by former presidential candidate John Mahama, embarked on a health walk in Tamale last Saturday in a bid to mobilise the party’s fan base at the grassroots level.

The health walk saw a host of NDC bigwigs present, with some also conspicuously missing, as the party aimed to unify the party’s supporters ahead of the 2020 elections. However, speaking on Peace FM’s Kokrokoo, Sammy Awuku said the number of supporters that came out for the walk was uninspiring, adding that the NDC only unites when it comes corruption.

“This [the NDC] is a party that managed to pull 44% of votes during the 2016 elections, which translates to over four million votes,” he said. “So if you are asked to pull just 5000 people out of the four million to the streets for a health walk and you can’t, then it means even your four million votes is even questionable.

“What amazes me most is the theme of the walk they embarked on – the unity walk. I never thought the NDC was divided because [former] president Mahama’s mantra during the campaign is that he was leading a united party….. NDC is united when it comes to corruption.” He went on to suggest that the NDC was currently not united, citing the inability of all party bigwigs to be present at the walk as the perfect demonstration of the party’s divided front.