Muntari threatens to sue Spanish newspaper over false reportage

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

2017-09-13

Apoplectic Sulley Muntari has vociferously rubbished media reports claiming he has been arrested in Italy for failing to fulfill some financial commitments with his agent and has threatened to sue the newspaper that carried out the erroneous report.

Reports were rife in the Spanish media in the early hours of Tuesday, which went viral in Italy and Ghana that the superstar had been arrested with his vehicle impounded over big money problems with his former agent according to sports.es.

But the former AC Milan and Inter Milan star has furiously rubbished the reports and has hinted taken legal action against the source of the false story.

Muntari exclusively revealed to GHANAsoccernet that he does not know the source of the story and the reason for putting out such a damaging story about him.

“I am hugely surprised about where the story is coming from. I am taking legal action against the website immediately for defamation,” Muntari told GHANAsoccernet.com from his base in Italy.

The damaging report also claimed the 34-year-old is under investigation for alleged embezzlement after the Italian police seized his high-end vehicle, a Mercedes, valued more than 150,000 Euros, a claim the Ghana international has also denied.

Muntari who is determined to prove beyond every reasonable doubt to clear his name has asked his lawyers to sue the newspaper for damages.

Muntari, who recently walked off the pitch after a suffering a racist slur during a Serie A match for Pescara against Cagliari, appears to be have been in the media spotlight for the wrong reasons in recent times but the tough-talking midfielder suspects it’s a campaign to slur his image.

The Ghanaian made his debut in Europe for Udinese in 2002 and subsequently signed for Inter in 2007 before joining English League one side English side Portsmouth for

He joined AC Milan in 2012 as a free agent before being farmed out to Al Ittihad last year.

The intelligent midfielder signed for Pescara in January this year but terminated his contract this summer after the team failed to maintain their stay in the Italian Serie A.