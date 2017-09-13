Martin Amidu fires back at Ablakwa’s ‘mischievous’ denial

General News of Wednesday, 13 September 2017

Source: peacefmonline.com

2017-09-13

Martin Amidu and Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505307497_705_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Martin Amidu, a former Attorney General in an article criticised the Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu, Samuel Okudjeto Ablakwa for supposedly attacking him in an article titled “Martin Amidu’s ‘Hate Agenda,”.

According to Mr Amidu, the article sought to take him on over some comments he made against former president John Mahama who was an international observer during the Kenyan election which was subsequently annulled by the country’s Supreme Court.

The former Attorney General did not mince words at all in taking Ablakwa to the cleaners in his five paged latest publication.

“I was astounded to read a feature article by dishonourable Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa entitled ‘Martin Amidu’s ‘Hate Agenda’ …on 5th September 2017 in which he opens with his conduct of restraining himself from commenting on my deliberate attacks on the former President and the NDC because of his respect for elders in the NDC and the party in general. Okudzeto Ablakwa is the person whom while claiming to be entitled to the title Honourable Deputy Minister at age 28 years without having done any public service in his life has made himself notorious for insulting everybody old enough to be his father and other elders including former President Rawlings and former President Kufuor.”

But Okudzeto Ablakwa chose to give the impression in his feature article devoted to insulting me with reckless abandon that he respects elders, at least in the NDC, and excuses his attacks on me for exercising my right to free speech in congratulating the Kenyan Supreme Court for the Court’s decision annulling the 8th August 2017 elections on the flimsy ground that I had attacked ‘the former President’ whom I believe is supposedly dumb figuratively and therefore unable to speak for himself,” Martin Amidu wrote.

However, the North Tongu MP in a statement denied attacking Mr Amidu.

“I state for the record and in true conscience before God and man that I have authored no article on the Hon. Martin A.B.K. Amidu” he said.

Below is the response from Martin Amidu to Mr Ablakwa

ABLAKWA’S MISCHIEVIOUS DENIAL OF INSULTING MARTIN AMIDU: BY MARTIN A. B. K. AMIDU

I have read Hon. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa’s post on his Facebook wall in which he denies authorship of only one of the articles: “Martin Amidu’s ‘Hate Agenda’…” on Modern Ghana of 5th September 2017 and extends to me his best wishes and God’s blessings.

Hon. Ablakwa is a son who must be put right when he goes wrong. I cannot therefore refuse to accept his greetings and well wishes as that would be taboo in northern custom and tradition.

While I am ready to over-look this incident completely after calling him to order as a father should do, I cannot from my investigations before I wrote my article accept his mischievous denial of the authorship of one of the articles or any of them written insultingly against me.

Andrew Krow is the time dependent pseudonym of Okudzeto Ablakwa when his articles appear on Modern Ghana. This is the only reason why Ablakwa’s article “On Developments In Kenyan…” which appeared on myjoyonline on 4th September 2017 under his real name and Parliamentary rank appeared on Modern Ghana on the same day under his pseudonym Andrew Krow except that he forgot to delete his real name and Parliamentary rank at the tail end of the article.

Ablakwa’s article: “Martin Amidu, Is He A Contrarian,…” on Modern Ghana was also authored under his pseudonym Andrew Krow which he used to author “On the Developments In Kenya…” on the same website. It was under the same pseudonym that he authored “Martin Amidu And His ‘Hate Agenda’…” on the same website. It could not be by coincidence that Ablakwa now seeks to escape through a side door with the excuse that one Ohenenana Obonti Krow authored “Martin Amidu And His ‘Hate Agenda’…” on ghananewsonline.com.gh on 4th September 2017 but forgets that the same article on Modern Ghana the same day was under Ablakwa’s pseudonym of Andrew Krow.

Hon. Ablakwa is fast learning the art of covert operations and deniability in international relations, intelligence, and security. Unfortunately, he left too many foot prints that have exposed him and convince me with the precision of mathematics that he was the author of the two articles.

I would rather wish to believe that Hon. Ablakwa’s partial denial signals a new beginning conveyed in the tone of the mischievous denial. I am too intelligent to accept the mischief that somebody else wrote the articles to knock our heads together.

Hon. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, I wish you well and God’s guidance in this new beginning your message to me conveys.

Martin A. B. K. Amidu

(Citizen Vigilance for Justice)

12th September 2017