Make free SHS policy an entrenched clause in constitution – Aggrey Memorial headmaster

The Government of Ghana has been urged to initiate moves that would make it difficult for future governments to abolish the recently introduced free Senior High School (SHS) policy.

Headmaster of the Aggrey Memorial SHS said this is necessary if the policy which would help improve education in the country would survive governments.

Making the policy an entrenched clause in the Constitution, Reverend Franklin Koranteng said is an option that ought to be considered by the government to protect its legacy.

“We should put a form of a security on the policy that would make it difficult for any government from abolishing it or amending any part of it…any attempt at amending a part of the policy should be through a referendum,” he proposed.

And the Headmaster commenting on it on Adom FM’s Burning Issues Programme hosted by Afia Pokua on Monday, 11th September, 2017 said the policy was a ‘very good one’ which when well implemented would help strengthen the educational sector of the country.

He further opined that the security was necessary as future governments in attempt to amend portions of the policy to suit their ideologies may end up abashing the entire policy or render it ineffective.

“If it becomes possible for Parliament to amend it easily, future governments would amend portions that may be to the detriment of the entire country and education sector may suffer as a result…,” he argued.

The reason, he said stems from his belief that the free SHS policy is a great policy that needs a huge backing to make it succeed.

The President on Tuesday, September 12, 2017, launched the much-anticipated education policy on the premises of the West Africa Senior Shool, Adentan, Accra.

Parents of over 400,000 students entering senior high school for the first time after qualifying from the junior high level, have been relieved of the burden of funding the education of their children at the senior high level as government rolls out the programme this academic year.

Some heads of high schools and parents have celebrated the commencement of the policy which has been touted as one of the best social intervention policies in Sub-Sahara Africa in recent time.