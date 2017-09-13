Mahama is the best for NDC but worst for Ghana – NPP man

Politics of Wednesday, 13 September 2017

Former President John Mahama

An NPP communicator in the US, Nana Kofi Ameyaw says former president Mahama is the best candidate to represent the NDC in 2020, but he will be worst for Ghana.

According to him, Mahama is one of the most successful politicians in the country considering his movement through the ranks as an assembly member to President of Ghana.

“The truth is Former President Mahama is the best ticket for the NDC looking at the successes he has chopped in his political career but he is the Worst Ticket for Ghanaians”.

The former President over the weekend led scores of NDC sympathizers in Tamale on a walk dubbed “unity walk”, which was intended to bring members of the party together after series of misunderstandings that have beset the party, after the humiliating defeat in the 2016 general election.

Addressing party faithful, John Mahama said to some extent God made them lose the 2016 election Nana Addo’s bad governance.

However speaking on a TV station, Mr Ameyaw said the walk organized by the former president suggested that he desire to contest on the ticket of the NDC in the 2020 elections and if he decide to run he will be the best candidate for the NDC.

But his history of mismanagement makes him a bad option for Ghana because he cannot be trusted to properly manage the finances of the country. He added