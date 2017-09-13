Late Mahama’s father appeals for support towards campaign against mob injustice

General News of Wednesday, 13 September 2017

2017-09-13

Late Major Maxwell Mahama

Captain Dennis Mahama (rtd) father of the late Major Maxwell Mahama has appealed to corporate Ghana, philanthropists, individuals and other bodies to donate in cash or kind towards a campaign he is leading against mob injustice.

Speaking in an interview with Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, the retired army capo said, the death of his late son was so terrible that he couldn’t bear it.

According to him, what readily comes to mind when he reflects on the terrible incident is that ‘’never again should this happen to any human being and for that matter anybody in Ghana.’’

He said they have set up ambassadors against mob injustice and they have lined up a number of activities for the campaign. Captain Dennis Mahama (rtd) said, some of the activities include talk shows, schools visitation, community outreaches among others.

He said, the campaign will see the ambassadors visit markets, attend festivals and other important events to sensitize people on the negative impact of mob injustice.

The late Major Maxwell Adam Mahama who was slain in the line of duty, was given a state burial with full military honours. The burial service came off at the Forecourt of State House in Accra, after which he will be buried at the Osu Military Cemetery.

The Captain was was killed on May 29, after some of the Denkyira Obuasi residents claimed they mistook him for an armed robber. He had a weapon on him, which incensed the residents to lynch him, it has been reported. 1. He was born in 1985 and was 31 years old. 2.

He was born to a military officer [his father – 3rd Infantry battalion Capt. Chubby Adam Mahama (RTD)] whose father was also a military officer. 3. He attended Services Basic School and John Teye Memorial School and Akosombo International for his basic education. 4.

He is an old student [Old Saint] of Saint John School, Sekondi [Completed in 2004]. 5. He joined the Military after Senior High School. 6. He enrolled and studied Political Science at the University of Ghana [Accra City Campus] 7. He completed his first Masters’ degree program after his BA degree. 8.

He had enrolled in an MSc Criminology program in 2015 [Distance Learning] at the University of Leicester and was due to due to graduate at this summer’s degree ceremonies. 9. He got married to Barbara in August 2012. 10. The couple has two children. 11.

He loves to play tennis and does so at the professional level 12. He is peace loving and often prefers dialogue in addressing situations according to his father. 13. He had just completed an exam to be promoted to the rank of a ‘Major’. 14. He is a nephew to former President John Dramani Mahama