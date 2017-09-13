Japan Motors scores as Nissan’s top dealership in 2016

Business News of Wednesday, 13 September 2017

Japan Motors Trading Company Limited (JMTC) has won the coveted Nissan National Sales Company 2016 award, the highest in the sub-Saharan market after a year of outstanding sales, after-sales and customer care.

The Sales and After-sales achievement categories recognized the exceptional sales achievement chalked by the company whilst the best customer satisfaction award cited the company’s feat in new vehicle sales for 2016 and in recognition of its exceptional customer satisfaction achievement

A giant automobile dealer with about 4 Nissan dealership across the sub-Saharan market including Ghana, Senegal, Togo and Mali, Japan Motors Senegal (SAS) were among the finalist which makes it a second victory for the Japan Motors Group.

These awards, bestowed by NISSAN’s top Directors and Management, recognize outstanding sales, after-sales and customer satisfaction that Japan Motors had worked on in 2016

Mr. Amine Kabbara, General Manager, Sales & Marketing was present at the event held in South Africa to receive the awards on behalf of JMTC. He expressed on behalf of the Board and Management to be committed to the Nissan brand by increasing and expanding its frontiers across the sub-region.

Director, Sales & Marketing, Imad Antoine Ghorayeb on his part touted JMTC as a known face in the Nissan National awards due to its hard working and committed staff spearheading the Nissan sales in Ghana and the West African sub region. He dedicated the award to the entire workforce and loyal customers of the company.

Japan Motors has earned the Nissan National Award of Excellence multiple times. In 2009 it won the Best Nissan After-Sales, Sub Saharan Market; Best Nissan Sales and After-Sales in 2010; whilst in 2012 it won the best Sub Saharan Market, Sub Sahara Africa Region-Sales Achievement Award and Sub Sahara Africa Region-Overall Quality Award. In 2013 it received the coveted NISSAN Global Award and in 2015 was crowned the NISSAN Best Customer Satisfaction-After-sales and NISSAN Best Customer Satisfaction-New Vehicle Sales

Commenting on the numerous awards from Nissan, Marketing Manager, Mrs. Hilda Peasah touted JMTC has been consistent in its quest to provide Customers with good products backed with quality service and utmost customer care. She added that JMTC is also committed through its Corporate Social Responsibility in areas of Health, Sports, Education, and Security.

Managing Director, Mr. Salem Kalmoni who welcomed the awards with joy hinted that it’s the company’s goal to progressively build Nissan’s market share in the coming years as it aims to deliver world-class products and expertise within Ghana and the West African Market. He thanked Nissan for instituting such an award scheme to motivate dealerships across the sub region.