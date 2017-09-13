Integrity of ECA’s data unquestionable – Director

Business News of Wednesday, 13 September 2017

Dr Dimitri Sanga, Director of Economic Commission for Africa’s (ECA) Sub-Regional Office for West Africa, has said its data collection and analysis processes meets all international standards and best practices.

He said “we work with partners, experts, different line ministries including national statistical offices to authenticate data for global usage.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency in an interview on the integrity of its data during the launch of Ghana’s Country Profile 2016 in Accra recently, Dr Sanga said quality assurance and due diligence is not compromised in the compilation of data for its work.

He gave the assurance of accuracy and consistency over the entire life-cycle of its data, which is a critical aspect through data system such as design, gathering, implementation and usage.

“To produce or generate information that is needed in the compilation of country profile, quality information is not only the matter of believing data but a matter for cross-checking data from national statistical offices for integrity sake.”

He said evidence-based strategies and coherence checks are deployed in build ups before real analysis begins.

Dr Sanga said ECA collaborates with the African Centre for Statistics for technical support to cross-check any lapses that could affect the integrity and independence of its data.

For a long-term partnership, he said, ECA is at the forefront of building the capacities of national statistical offices to generate the requisite data necessary to advance the cause of development at all levels and at the same time pass the integrity test.

Ghana’s Country Profile 2016 dubbed “Improving Energy Supply to drive Growth in the country” is aimed at providing analysis and recommendations on specific sectors beyond energy, a drive towards structural transformation to faster significant growth and sustainable social development including its performance in areas like regional integration and the fight against social exclusion.

The 33-page document is predicated on the overview on national and sub-regional context, economic performance, social development, the thematic analysis of poor energy supply as well as national data quality evaluation.