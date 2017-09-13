‘I will not be ‘armchair’ Council of State Member’ – Nyonyo

Politics of Wednesday, 13 September 2017

Mr Francis Nyonyo, Member of Council of State representing the Volta Region, has said he would be an active advocate of the region and not just a ‘representative’.

Mr Nyonyo, who is on a familiarisation tour of the region, said the visit granted him the opportunity to face realities on the ground and identify issues for government’s attention.

He said it is unfortunate that the region lacked development in the midst of plenty and asked the chiefs and opinion leaders to invest in the vast arable lands to help check rural-urban migration.

Mr Nyonyo said the continent needed an “industrial revolution” and urged the youth to push for development and “stop entertaining laziness”.

“I am an Industrial Revolutionist who is ready to hear issues related to development. Together we will do it”, he said and called on Municipal and District assemblies to be proactive and responsive to the needs of the people in line with their mandate.

Chiefs and assembly members at the forum appealed to government to complete the stalled Eastern Corridor road project to open up the region.

Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister, said government was paying some debts incurred on the project after which contractors would return to the site.

He said water projects in the region would also be completed and added that the “free Senior High School policy is here to stay.”