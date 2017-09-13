Government releases GHC10 m to settle School feeding debt – Otiko

General News of Wednesday, 13 September 2017

Government has released ten million Ghana Cedis (GHC10m) to enable the Ministry of Gender Children and Social Protection settle outstanding debts of the School Feeding Programme.

In a statement signed by the Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Otiko Afisah Djaba, government assured all caterers under the Ghana School Feeding Programme (GSFP) that payments due them for the second and third terms of 2016/2017 academic year will be honoured by the end of September, 2017.

Speaking in an interview with Atinka FM after her visit to the South La Estates School in Accra Wednesday, the Minister noted that the National Secretariat of the GSFP is working on the reconciliation of the transactions executed within the last two academic terms between the GSFP, MASLOC and suppliers of rice, maize and catering equipment to caterers on credit for the 2016/2017 academic year.

“There is the need for us to conduct proper and diligent reconciliations in order to pay accurate amounts to caterers,” she said.

Madam Otiko Afisah Djaba assured all stakeholders of government’s commitment to sustain the programme and improve the quality delivery of meals to beneficiary pupils.

Her visit to the South La Estates School was to afford her the opportunity to welcome the pupils back to school and inspect the progress of the school feeding programme in the school.