Ghanaians urged to support government fight illegal mining

Wednesday, 13 September 2017

Source: ghananewsagency.org

2017-09-13

Government has promised to fight illegal mining activities <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505279601_548_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Cardinal Joseph Erasmus Adjei, Leader of the World-Wide Evangelical Healing Charter, has called on Ghanaians to support the government to win the fight against illegal mining.

He said the issue of illegal mining otherwise known as ‘galamsey’’ was a national war and that it would require the support of all Ghanaians irrespective of party affiliation to eradicate the canker once and for all.

Cardinal Adjei made the call at the 40th anniversary celebration of the Church at Fadama in Accra, which was on the theme ‘’That All May Be One’’.

He said the Church, which started in 1977 with 20 members, now had a congregation of 400 and had opened 11 branches in the Eastern and the Greater Accra Regions.

Cardinal Adjei said the Church as part of its social responsibility had been offering support to some selected orphanages in some regions and would extend the support to the other regions.

Cardinal Adjei bemoaned the increasing social vices such as teenage pregnancy, indiscipline and alcoholism among the youth.

He regretted that in spite of proliferation of churches in the country, such vices had been on the ascendancy.

Cardinal Adjei attributed the cause of immorality to factors such as broken homes, illiteracy, and the expansion of video centres in the country and urged the churches to intensify their evangelism to curb the menace.