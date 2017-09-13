Ghana can qualify for Women’s World Cup – Algeria Coach

Sports News of Wednesday, 13 September 2017

Source: ghanacrusader.com

Head coach of Algeria’s female U-20 team, Azzedine Chih, says Ghana remain strong favourites of progressing to the next round of the African qualifiers to the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup to be held in France next year.

According to the highly experienced tactician who doubles as the Technical Manager of all women’s national, Ghana are considered one of the heavyweights in women’s football in Africa but remains upbeat about their chances.

“In all aspects; physical, technical and tactical, Ghana are the favourites. They (Ghana) are used to playing at this level, whilst it will be the first for our girls. The match will provide our players to discover African football and also rub shoulders with experienced teams.

“However, playing against Ghana does not create any complex, either for the technical team or the players,” Chih was quoted by the Algeria Football Federation website.

The highly anticipated first leg encounter is slated for Friday, 15 September, 2017 in Algiers.