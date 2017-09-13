Fresh SHS students’ admission, so far so good – Parents

General News of Tuesday, 12 September 2017

Source: ghananewsagency.org

2017-09-12

School heads and parents in the Kumasi Metropolis have both expressed excitement and satisfaction with the fresh students’ admissions under the free senior high school (SHS) policy.

Their unanimous verdict is that things have so far gone well – been smooth and not stressful.

Mr. George Amponsah Doudu, Assistant Headmaster (Administration), Kumasi High, told Ghana News Agency (GNA) that they were expecting a total of 798 students.

He indicated that the SHS had boarding facilities for about 700 and that preference would be given to students from outside the metropolis.

He said it was only after they had provided these students with accommodation that they would come to consider their colleagues, living in the city.

They had not yet encountered any problems and did not anticipate any difficulties in the coming days.

At the Armed Forces SHS, Mr. Emmanuel Panford, Assistant Headmaster (Administration), said already 400 out of the 848 students they were expecting had been admitted.

He added that there had not been any complaint from any parent or student.

The names of all students posted to the school had openly been displayed on the notice board.

Mr. Abdallah Aremeyaw, the Bursar, confirmed that the school had been supplied with the text books, teaching and learning materials and uniforms, and said they were ready for the programme.

A parent, Madam Konadu Agyemang, said she was encouraged by ways things were going and applauded the government for the intervention.

“It has brought tremendous relief to both the parents and our children and it is important we all come together to give strong support to the government to make the policy a huge success.”

At the Kumasi Anglican SHS, Ms. Emelia Boatemaa, could not hide her joy and hailed the intervention as a right step.

Another parent, Nana Akua Kyerewaa, told the GNA that she would eternally remain grateful to the government for keeping faith with the people.

She had been spared the trouble of raising loan to pay for the SHS education of her son.

Two fresh students – Kevin Yeboah and Christian Okyere, said they were adequately motivated to work hard to live their academic dreams.