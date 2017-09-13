Free SHS: We’ll accept inputs and criticisms – Akufo-Addo

General News of Wednesday, 13 September 2017

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2017-09-13

play videoPresident Akufo-Addo delivering his speech at the launch <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505289151_695_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

President Akufo-Addo has assured Ghanaians that the doors of his government are always opened for inputs and constructive criticisms as far as implementation of the Free SHS policy is concerned.

The policy which began on September 11 across the country, has received some backlash following the inability of some qualified students to get placement into schools.

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has also questioned the sustainability of the policy.

But delivering an address at the launch of the Free SHS programme in Accra on Tuesday, 12 September 2017, the President said his government is open to accept inputs from all quarters to make the programme long lasting and successful.

“As is with all human endeavours, we will certainly face challenges in the implementation of this policy of Free SHS despite our best preparation and efforts. We may falter but by the grace of the almighty God, we shall not fall for we will be ready in all humility to accept inputs and criticisms aimed at improving the policy,” he stated.

He added: “The policy is not about the NPP or the NDC. The beneficiaries will not only be NPP members or sympathisers. They will be Ghanaians from all walks of life and from all political persuasions. This is about Ghana and how best to build a progressive and prosperous nation for this and future generations. Its constitutionality is not in doubt. All Ghanaians should support the policy to ensure its success.”

A little over 400,00 students are expected to benefit from the policy that will exempt them from paying for tuition and other fees.

The President has said that apart from the tuition fees, which is already free, other fees would be scrapped including admission fees, library fees, science centre fees and computer laboratory fees.

The government is also giving free textbooks, free boarding fees and meals, and absorbing the examination fees, utility levies. The day students will get a free meal a day.