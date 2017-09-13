Free SHS: We will falter, we shall not fail – Akufo-Addo assures

General News of Wednesday, 13 September 2017

President Nana Akufo-Addo says he is happy about the Free Senior High School policy coming to fruition after many years of work, and government will do everything within its power to ensure it succeeds, though he acknowledges the challenges ahead.

But he assured the nation his administration, with humility, is ready to embrace feedback and criticisms from different sectors of the populace to make the concept work.

“We may falter but by the grace of the almighty God, we shall not fall,” he said.

The policy was rolled out on Monday following the re-opening of the Senior High Schools across the country, where first year students going to schools for the first time were admitted into schools without paying any pesewa to the various schools.

Speaking at the official launch of the policy at the West African Senior High School at Adenta, Nana Akufo-Addo said leadership is about choices and he feels the best decision, for him at this present time, is an investment in the youth of this country.

“Leadership is about choices and I have chosen to invest in the future of our youth,” he said. “A well-trained, confident and contented teacher is essential in the delivery of quality education.”

“I want every Ghanaian child to be comfortable in the knowledge that, when they work hard, they will be as capable as anyone else in the world. “

The President said the implementation of the policy is also part of government’s desire of meeting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals Four, which talks about access to education and quality to every child of school going age.

“By implementation of the Free SHS policy, we would be on the way to achieving UN Sustainable Development Goal no.4, which calls for inclusive and equitable education, and the promotion of lifelong opportunities for all.”

He renewed his commitment to ensuring the country’s resources are used to finance the policy so it does not become an albatross around the nation’s neck.