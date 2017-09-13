Free SHS: Government to sanction school heads demanding for money

Deputy Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Adutwum <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505344308_875_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Deputy Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Adutwum has again cautioned heads of Public Senior High Schools against taking money from parents before admitting them into their schools.

He said this year’s enrollment into Senior High Schools is totally free and any school head caught taking money from any parent will be severely dealt with.

Speaking on Radio Ghana’s Current Affairs Program “Focus”, Dr. Adutwum said government is determined to give every Ghanaian child access to quality education.

On sustaining the free SHS policy, Dr. Adutwum said the Finance Minister will give full details as to how the policy will be sustained going forward in the budget statement for next year.

The Ranking member of the Parliamentary select Committee on Education, Peter Nortsu, said the policy falls short of what the NPP government promised Ghanaians during the campaign.

He said for second and third year students to be left out, is discriminatory.

Selorm Brantie of Imani Ghana, a policy think tank said the government can sustain the policy if the leakages in some of the public institutions are blocked.

He said Imani Ghana is not against the free SHS program but is concerned about government’s failure to give full details of the implementation framework.

