Free SHS: Critics proven wrong – Samira Bawumia

Ghana’s Second Lady Samira Bawumia has said critics of the Free SHS education should be eating their humble pie by now because they have been proven wrong.

The much touted campaign mantra of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) since 2008 came alive Tuesday when President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo launched it in Accra.



The opposition National Democratic Congress cast doubt over the policy prior to the 2016 elections but has since labelled it as “a noble” initiative which needs substantial income to be sustainable.

Speaking to some pupils after visiting some basic schools in the Accra metropolis Wednesday, Mrs. Bawumia called on parents to send their wards to school in order to enjoy the Free SHS education in future.

“We need to promote formal education within our community and I also want to promote girl-child education. It has been proven that a nation that is educated is the most likely to develop… learn hard,” she advised the children.

“Dream big,” Mrs. Bawumia counselled them.

“Our president was dreaming about Free SHS and he has done it. So if you dream big and you set your sights to things that are impossible you’ll achieve it. Even with your personal goal don’t be limited by anybody’s negativity.

“Read as much as you can and it will make you a better person and in a few years’ time you’ll also be beneficiaries of Free SHS and go on to university and become productive citizens of this country,” the Second Lady remarked.



Free SHS education is footing tuition and feeding bills as well as text books and other materials for students of public second cycle institutions.