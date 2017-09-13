Free SHS: Admit every student even if they will sleep on corridors – GES Director

General News of Wednesday, 13 September 2017

Heads of Senior High Schools in the East Akyem Municipality of the Eastern Region have been directed to admit every student posted to their schools even if the “students will sleep on veranda.”

Some Key Senior High Schools in the municipality such as Abuakwa State College and Ofori Panyin Senior High Schools were reluctant to admit students above the requested numbers given to CSSPS.

On Tuesday, over 200 students were turned away at Ofori Panyin SHS because of unavailability of adequate classrooms and Dormitories to accommodate them.

School authorities say they requested 600 students, however over 800 students have been posted out of which about 95% wants to be boarders but the boarding facility is full.

The decision not to admit above the number requested for, incensed some parents to cause commotion in the school while a parent reportedly threatened to burnt down the school if authorities fail to admit their children.

But the East Akyem Municipal Education Director, Elizabeth Amankwaa who visited the school Wednesday morning directed the School authorities to admit every student placed regardless of the infrastructural challenges so that nobody is accused of sabotaging government.

“Because it is free, everybody wants to enjoy the boarding facility, but those in this community and around must be made to understand to be day so we admit those outside as boarders, when the form three leave then we replace.

“So please stick to the list provided and admit everyone so that nobody is accused of sabotaging government. Even if you will turn some classrooms into dormitory or they sleep on veranda.”

The Eastern Regional Minister, Eric Kwakye Darfuor and the Regional Director of Education had earlier visited the school to direct the Head of OPASS to admit all students placed.

Many schools in the region are seriously complaining of infrastructural challenges as well as over placement of students by CSSPS Secretariat.

Mamfe Methodist Girls SHS on Tuesday turned away over 400 students due to inadequate dormitory facilities to accommodate the affected students.