First National Bank supports GSABC to connect businesses

Business News of Tuesday, 12 September 2017

Source: thebftonline.com

2017-09-12

Ghanaian business chieftains, would on 13th September, 2017 meet their South African counterparts to network and explore business opportunities that exist in both countries.

The event, which is being organized by the Ghana South African Business Chamber (GSABC) is supported by First National Bank, one of the leading universal banks in the country.

The event which will be held at the residence of the South African High commissioner is expected to offer opportunities to members of the Ghana South Africa Business Chamber as well as other corporate entities to build relationship that will be mutually beneficial to both parties in 2017 and beyond.

According to Victor Yaw Asante – Head, Corporate, Commercial and Investment Banking at First National Bank “this event brings together Ghanaian and South African Businesses to interact and identify common business opportunities. We are happy to be supporting the GSABC and we believe that at the end of the event we would have facilitated business opportunities for Ghanaian and South Africa businesses”.

“As a business-friendly bank with solid footprints across Africa, we want to facilitate cross border business. We have the expertise and skill to make Ghanaian businesses reach their full potential. So whether your business needs working capital, asset finance or business advisory or connectivity to other African growth markets, we have the capability to provide these business solutions for whatever your business needs are. By partnering with First National Bank, we will ensure that your business reaches its full potential”.

The Ghana South Africa Business Chamber was established to promote and enhance trade, investment and cultural interactions between Ghana and South Africa. The Chamber consists of members from the various sectors: Mining, Trade, Financial Services, Real Estate and Construction, Energy, Health, Legal Services, Hospitality, Engineering, Agro Processing, Manufacturing, Import and Export Services, ICT, Education and Airline and Shipping services.

Since the inauguration of the Ghana South Africa Business Chamber in 2008, trade between the two countries has grown tremendously. The GSABC has been a veritable economic tool partly responsible for the increment in trade between Ghana and South Africa.

The President of GSABC, Ashley Rix believes “this occasion is a great opportunity for companies who already have an interest in or are considering doing business in both Ghana and South Africa to interact with member companies and the entire Ghanaian business community. Our cocktail event for the year 2017 is expected to promote business interactions among members, the High Commission, other business chambers and the entire Ghanaian business community.”

GSABC is a non-profit organization whose primary objective is to facilitate the building and nurturing of mutually beneficial relationships between Ghanaian and South African businesses in South Africa and Ghana. Giving effect to the value proposition of “Networking to drive specific and goal-orientated outcomes for Individuals, SMEs and Corporate business” the Chamber serves as a networking platform, as well as providing a common forum to discuss and share best practice information and business intelligence.

The Chamber has a strong relationship with South Africa Trade Investment and indeed the South Africa High Commissioner to Ghana and so leverages these partnerships for the benefit of the membership base. This partnership also allows for access to relevant South Africa and Ghana Government departments and initiatives.