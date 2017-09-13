Exhibitors entreat all to visit the Ghana Motor Show for quality products

Business News of Wednesday, 13 September 2017

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2017-09-13

play video57 companies from 9 countries are participating in the fair <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505333506_400_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Exhibitors at the maiden Ghana Motor Show which opened in Accra on Wednesday, September 13, are urging both Ghanaians and foreign nationals to visit their stands at the Ghana International Trade Fair in Accra to get the best of vehicles and original auto parts.

The event which ends on Saturday, 16th September 2017 has about 57 companies from 9 countries exhibiting vehicles, auto parts, security systems, among others.

Exhibitors from countries such as China, Germany, Italy and Nigeria are looking forward to partnering local businesses to expand their reach.

The Ghana Motor Show is providing an exclusive platform for car dealerships, accessory companies, banks offering auto loans, insurance companies and all stake holders in the car industry to meet under one roof to take advantage of new products, to network and meet potential buyers face-to-face in a professional environment.