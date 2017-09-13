Educationist rallies support for free SHS

General News of Wednesday, 13 September 2017

The implementation of the Free Senior High School Education by government is likely to face some initial challenges like any other new policy initiated by any administration.

What is important is total commitment and support to make this social intervention which aims at addressing inequalities between the poor and the rich a success.

An Educationist and a lecturer at the Kumasi Campus of the University of Education Winneba, Dr. Kofi Asiamah Yeboah who stated this in an interview with radio BAR Morning Show Day Break Again in Sunyani, noted that the challenges are usual and they would be addressed as and when the implementation progresses.

According to him, the best way to equitably distribute the nation’s national resources is the implementation of poverty driven policies such as free senior high school.

He said similar challenges were anticipated by the first President over the introduction of the three Northern Regions free education and were subsequently addressed to enable it stand the test of time.

Dr. Asiamah Yeboah said the poor Ghanaian has suffered for far too long and is therefore time for such burden and imbalance where only the rich can have access to pre-tertiary education is taken away.

Asked whether the policy is really truly free as a portion of students are still not enjoying the facility, Dr. Asiamah Yeboah said every policy must have a sound start looking at the number involved and financial implications and asked parents whose wards are in the second and third years to bear with the situation.

A parent Moses Darko who is having two children in the third year SHS however, asked government to consider making sure some of the benefits of the policy are extended to such parents to avoid possible withdrawal of such students from school.

He advised parents who plans to withdraw their continuing students and get them enrolled for first year next year to enable them enjoy free SHS to change their decision.