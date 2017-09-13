Desist from charging parents any money – Gov’t warns headteachers

General News of Wednesday, 13 September 2017

Government has warned it will deal ruthlessly with any head teacher at senior high schools charging monies from students expected to enjoy the free senior high school policy.

President Akufo-Addo officially launched the policy which is one of the government’s major campaign promise, promising to use revenue from the country’s natural resources to fund the exercise, while ensuring quality. According to him leadership is about choices and he has made the decision to invest in the youth of the country, and assured parents they will not have to worry their heads over the cost for their children.

However, there are reports some Schools are still demanding payment from parents before admitting their wards into their facilities contrary to the laid down rules inherent in the policy.

There are other reports parents are being asked to pay dues that ordinarily would not have been asked if they were to pay for their wards education. But speaking to JoyFm, Deputy Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said any head teacher who breaks the rules will be severely sanctioned.

He said whiles government acknowledges the need for voluntary contributions from parents towards some aspects of their wards being in the school, that should not be used as an excuse to extort monies from the parents or burden them.

“Voluntary contributions that will overburden the parents we will review them.” Mr. Oppong Nkrumah said government acknowledges the challenges that will come from the policy but are prepared to work together with the stakeholders to fix them.