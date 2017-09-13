Confusion rocks GIJ over students’ GPA

General News of Wednesday, 13 September 2017

Source: Starrfmonline.com

2017-09-13

File photo <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505344938_170_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Confusion has rocked the Ghana Institute of Journalism over the GPA of students who are set to graduate next week Friday.

The school, after concerns from angry students Wednesday, removed the classes of students which had been posted on its notice board.

StarrFMonline.com sources at the technical unit of the media school say authorities mistakenly graded and awarded classes to students who had either deffered or were unable to write exams and therefore were not eligible to graduate.

The incident provoked the affected students who reportedly thronged the school to protest as they had been given either Second Class lower or just a Pass.

Speaking to StarrFMonline.com on the development, the Rector of the school Dr. Wilberforce Dzisah said the anomaly is being rectified and the classes will be posted back on the school’s notice board latest by Friday.

“In terms of the classes they normally generate GPA; there is something that students should understand, If you have a referral the system will still capture you whether you have that re-sit that you have not redeem or not; they will capture and bring out the class, the class that you deserve.

Because even if it is even F; let’s assume you have F that is called E which is a failure, the system will still capture your total GPA.

“I was informed that when they were putting out the grade to generate the classes, what they did was that, instead of isolating all those who had those cases; like the re-sit cases and also those who deferred the course, they just printed everything and then it was when some of these people raised that issue that ‘look, this class I can’t get it because I have done this, I have done that;’ then they realized that it was a mistake.

But it doesn’t mean that what they have published, those who had the true reflection of what they have done; it doesn’t mean that anything will change,” he explained.

He further explained “next week Friday is the graduation, so you are running against time because for the past two weeks or so our server which is hosted by NITA it has been down. So once they are doing this and you know we have given deadlines for this thing to be out and published.

So I am sure that might have accounted for; for example now cross checking again, referrals and re-sit; whatever comes out from the system in terms of the class and the GPAs, they just printed them out; but they are isolating them one by one.

“It will be (re-pasted) on the notice board by tomorrow or Friday. You see and I know there are those also who probably did not do well and who were thinking that some miracle will happen. There is no miracle when it comes to academic performance. Once you have not studied, you have not achieved what you are supposed to achieve in terms on the grades you are supposed to get in the classroom; nobody can change those grades for any individual”.