COCOBOD announces closure of 2017 light crop season

Business News of Wednesday, 13 September 2017

Source: todaygh.com

2017-09-13

Management of COCOBOD has called on businesses to take note and be guided accordingly <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505310716_58_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) has announced that the purchases of the 2017 light cocoa crop season will end by close of business on Thursday, September 14, 2017.

The statement, signed yesterday in Accra by the Public Affairs Department of COCOBOD and copied to Today, said in order to assist the Licenced Buying Companies to obtain the final returns from their up-country stations, returns on the declared purchases would be accepted up to 4:00 pm on Tuesday, September 19, 2017.

It noted that the grading and sealing activities will end at all up-country centres by 4:00 pm on Thursday, September 28, 2017.

Additionally, the statement pointed out that the evaluation of cocoa to take-over centres by 4:00 pm on Thursday, October 5, 2017.

The management of COCOBOD thus called on all and sundry to take note and be guided accordingly.