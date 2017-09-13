Civil engineering conference, exhibition slated for September 14

Business News of Wednesday, 13 September 2017

Chairman of the Civil Engineering Division of the Ghana Institution of Engineers (GhIE), Ing. Joseph Oddei (FGhIE), has confirmed Thursday, September 14, 2017, for the Civil Engineering Conference & Exhibition.

The event to be held at the Engineers Centre, Roman Ridge in Accra, will be attended by all members of the Civil Technical Division of Ghana Institution of Engineers (GhIE).

Special Guest of honour for the conference is Henry Godfrey Ruping Kerali, World Bank Country Director for Ghana, Liberia & Sierra Leone.



Under the theme, “Regulating civil engineering practice for effective delivery”, the concurrent events are expected to draw civil engineering firms and allied firms to exhibit their state-of-the-art technology and equipment to the teeming Engineers, Contractors and the general public who will make it to the program.

Among companies scheduled to exhibit at the program include: Duraplast, Fotco Ventures, Geotech Systems, Ghana Re Insurance and other Civil Engineering firms.

The Conference is expected to roll out discussions for regulating the Civil Engineering profession in Ghana. It will provide practitioners with the opportunity to express their thoughts to aid in developing the regulations.

It is also designed to bring together products of some leading civil engineering manufacturers and suppliers, insurance companies, among others, to exhibit to the practitioners and general public.

The event will be attended by Council members, Past Presidents, All Civil Engineers, Members of GhIE, Exhibitors and the general public.