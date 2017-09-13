CHRAJ boss, others are ‘intellectual fools’ – Allotey Jacob

General News of Tuesday, 12 September 2017

2017-09-12

Aspiring Greater Accra Chairman of the New Patriotic Party Omari Wadie and Allotey Jacobs, Central Regional chairman National Democratic Congress respectively have asked that the boss of the Commission on Human right and Administrative Justice Joseph Whittal to be sacked.

They both agreed to this during a panel discussion on Happy FM.

This comes on the backdrop of the pulling down of the Old Parliament House building, that has also caused a misunderstanding between the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) and (CHRAJ) as the AMA states that CHRAJ was not permitted to pull down the building.

Both party chairmen fumed at the pulling down of such a historical edifice. According to Allotey Jacobs, CHRAJ boss and AESL boss are “intellectual Fools.”

Omari Wadie also suggested that a punishment should be meted out to these 2 and the president should remove them from office because they don’t respect our history.’’

The old parliament house a historical edifice that has pulled down had Ghana’s first president and also Dr Busia operating from there.