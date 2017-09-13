Boy, 10, dies over alleged medical negligence at Tema General Hospital

General News of Wednesday, 13 September 2017

A 10-year-old boy has died after he suffered some complications following a 75 milligram of Naklofen drug administered to him at the Tema General Hospital.

Mother of the deceased, Mabel Senahey said the doctor had asked for a 50mg of the drug to be given to her son, but the pharmacist changed it.

She told Joy News’ Maxwell Agbagba Wednesday when she notified the doctor about the discrepancy, she directed her to give the drug to the son.

But the pharmacist’s prescription proved fatal for the boy who was suffering from a minor pain for which reason he was rushed to the hospital, the mother narrated.

She said the boy complained of heart burns and stomach pains after he took the medicine.

The boy was sweaty all of a sudden but the doctor failed to attend to him when he was brought back to the hospital.

Mrs Senahey said her repeated attempts to get the nurses on duty to call in any of the doctors were not fruitful.

The boy writhed in pain on his bed while nurses slept in their chairs, the mother told the reporter.



She said the last request of her son was for her to check the time for him and that he was going.

“Mummy I said take your phone and look at the time for me. I want to go but I don’t know where I am going,” she recalled.

The boy died on Sunday at 4 am and the mother is blaming the negligence of doctors at the hospital for the tragic incident.

Family members who took the boy’s body to another hospital for a post-mortem on Tuesday said they saw blood oozing from the deceased nose and ears.

The mother is demanding some answers from the hospital. She wants to know why the doctors on duty at the time of the tragedy failed to attend to her son when he cried for help.

But Joy News has gathered doctors and management of the hospital are in a crunch meeting to decide on how to appropriately respond to the claims by Mrs Senahey.

Meanwhile, Joy News checks at the hospital have revealed the 75mg of the Naklofen drug is not ideal for a 10-year-old boy.



Mother of the deceased,Mabel Senahey

Some attendants at the Tema General Hospital pharmacy told the reporter that the content of the medicine is rather good for adults and not children.