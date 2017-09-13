Allotey Jacobs is a greedy politician – Former Agona East DCE

General News of Wednesday, 13 September 2017

Source: kasapafmonline.com

2017-09-13

Dr Martin Luther Obeng and Allotey Jacobs <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505317646_398_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

NDC Member and former District Chief Executive of Agona East, Dr Martin Luther Obeng has described the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Central Regional Chairman, Allotey Jacobs as a greedy politician whose main aim in politics is to amass wealth.

According to him, Allotey Jabobs has always viewed politics as an avenue for him to enrich himself and not as a means to developing the country and improving the living conditions of the people.

Mr Allotey Jacobs in an earlier interview with Kasapa News described Dr Martin Luther Obeng as an arrogant persons who threw his weight about while he served as the DCE for Agona East.

He confessed that he engineered the dismissal of Dr Martin Luther Obeng by President Mahama as he was over stepping his bounds.

“This is someone who came to my house and begged me to help him become the DCE, I had to convince late President Mills to appoint him as DCE. I forgive him of the false accusation against me. When there’s defeat people make all sorts of accusations and allegations. He Martin Luther Obeng is one of the problems in Central Region. As DCE, he was undermining MP, Hon. Queenstar Pokuaa Sawyerr and so I ensure he was sacked from office at a time I wasn’t even the Regional Chairman. This is someone who wants to contest for the position of NDC National Youth Organizer, and you come on air and speak such nonsense.”

But Dr Martin Luther Obeng told host Akwesi Nsiah on Simiso on Kasapa FM that Allotey Jacobs was an ineffective leader who actions and inactions contributed hugely to the NDC’s shameful defeat in Central Region where then Mahama led-government worked hard and ensured a lot of development.

“About 90% of the constituencies in Central Region had serious issues going into the 2016 elections, Chairman Allotey Jacobs could not even solve one of them to ensure there’s peace and cohesion in the party. Where ever area that there was problem in the Central Region, Allotey Jacobs most likely could be the cause as he would have demanded monies from people.

“In 2011, Allotey Jacobs publicly insulted this same Queenstar Pokuaa Sawyer whom he claims I was underming, accusing her of undermining me the DCE because he was receiving favours from me at that time. Now the tables have turned and so he’s hitting against me. When he’s getting favours from you, he’ll always defend you no matter the situation and that is what he’s done over the years,” Dr Martin Luther Obeng noted.