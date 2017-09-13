Allied Exchange Africa launches a cross-network mobile money platform

Business News of Tuesday, 12 September 2017

Source: ALEXpay

2017-09-12

Allied Exchange Africa Ltd. has launched its novel digital payment platform, ALEXpay to overcome the lack of cross-network fund transfer and interoperability which currently inhibits the potential of mobile money services in Ghana.

According to Mr. Moses Kanduri, COO and Co-founder of ALEXpay, “the increased transactions and cash flows via mobile money transfer service platforms only shows that mobile money is the future and the key to Ghana’s financial inclusion and cash-lite agenda”.

For this, Mr. Alex Brooks, a seasoned businessman who unveiled the ALEXpay logo, urged patrons to embrace the innovative payment solution for fast, convenient and secure electronic transactions.

One Africa, One Payment

The Allied Exchange Africa Ltd. digital payment platform, ALEXpay, is a revolutionary payment platform designed to integrate the various mobile money platforms, the traditional banking network, and the proven Brazilian F2b billing-payment platform to facilitate seamless and reliable mobile money transactions in Ghana and across Africa.

The ALEXpay digital payment platform, thus, offers business, merchant, government and individual customers the opportunity to leverage digital payment systems across mobile networks, traditional banks and physical card providers for fast, secure, convenient and reliable financial transactions in Ghana and across Africa.

Pay Smarter with ALEXpay

Users on ALEXpay can create virtual mobile money accounts that permit inflows (deposits,transfers, credits, billings, etc.) and outflows (withdrawals, transfers, purchases, payments, etc.).

Moreover, online sellers are able to integrate credit card payment capability or crossnetwork



fund transfer functionality into their websites easily and efficiently using ALEXpay’s web service interface.

In addition to ALEXpay’s payment capabilities, the platform is uniquely able to incorporate a wide range of billing services incorporating the leading F2b billing and payment platform to make the process significantly more efficient and economical for our partners. All transactions



are backed up with online financial and accounting tools that allow our partners and customers to control and record all transactions via an easy to use interface.

Currently, the ALEXpay USSD, Mobile App and Web Service platforms collectively support the following services: cross mobile network money transfer and airtime top-up; third-party bill payment and collection, bank account and card integration, and bulk disbursement of funds to beneficiaries.

Indeed, just as Jacques Blinbaum, CEO and Co-founder of Allied Exchange



Africa Ltd. told patrons, “ALEX is in the cloud and will help you with all your financial transactions and bill payments”.

Pay Smarter with ALEXpay.

About Allied Exchange Africa Allied Exchange Africa Ltd. is a digital payment service provider located in Labone, Accra – Ghana.

The company’s novel payment solution, ALEXpay is a cross-network mobile money



service platform and interconnect clearing interchange in Ghana and across Africa with the