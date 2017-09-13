Akufo-Addo must crack the whip on corrupt appointees – NPP Treasurer

General News of Wednesday, 13 September 2017

Source: mynewsgh.com

2017-09-13

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505303717_429_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

A Treasurer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Cape Coast North constituency of the Central Region, has appealed to President Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo to crack the whip on corrupt officials who may want to enrich themselves at the expense of the citizenry.

According Mr. Stephen Kojo Arhin also known in politics as Wewebi, the president must not create room for corrupt appointees under the current dispensation adding those caught to have engaged in shady deals must not be spared.

In an exclusive interview with mynewsgh.com, the NPP stalwart sais corrupt appointees must be severely punished to serve as a deterrent to others whose sole aim in government is to steal from the national purse.

He also urged the President to be vigilant on his Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) to prevent them from misusing state funds, which according to him would bring the name of the current government into disrepute

“The president should not to give room to stomach minister and MMDCEs who are planning to use theirs posts to enrich themselves as people are claiming. People say politics is the fastest business”.

To this end, he called on the president to as matter of urgency appoint special auditors to properly audit funds allocated to appointees for government projects to ensure that there are no leakages in revenue and expenditure adding that hotlines must be given out to the residents for them to report any corrupt government official or worker to the appropriate authorities.