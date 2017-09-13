Akufo-Addo and NPP stole Free SHS idea from me – Akua Donkor

General News of Tuesday, 12 September 2017

The founder and leader of the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP), Madam Akua Donkor is laying claim to the free SHS policy that was implemented by the current New Patriotic Party (NPP) on September 11, 2017.

She said it was her idea to give free education to Ghanaians up to the University level but Nana Addo and his partly cunningly took the idea and customized it as though they are the originators.

“Nana Addo and his cohorts stole the free SHS policy from me in the 2016 elections and now he is implementing it. I can state authoritatively that this policy will not see the day of light. It will not work because it was stolen from me and that is why I will be Ghana’s president in 2020 so I can deliver Ghanaians from this slavery” she said on Accra based Neat fm.

According to her, the policy being implemented by the NPP will not last the test of time because they lack the in-depth understanding of what really constitutes the free SHS.

Madam Akua Donkor said she was first poised to make Kindergarten and primary free before venturing into the SHS programme appealing to President Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo to implement it that way if he desires to succeed with the policy.

“Nana Addo should make Kindergarten and primary free first and then focus on SHS because I will make sure I make education free for all pupils because I am sure of becoming President in 2020” she noted.

Government on Monday rolled out the policy which was a major campaign tool in 2008, 2012 and 2016 respectively.

More than 400, 000 persons are supposed to benefit from the police which will cost government $100 Million dollars.