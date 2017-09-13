Acting CEO laments irregularities facing GCMC

Madam Essiam claims she was welcomed into office with incompetence <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505272025_740_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The acting CEO of the Ghana Cylinder Manufacturing Company, Madam Frances Essiam, has lamented the numerous irregularities facing the company.

She made this disclosure during the third round of the PAC’s public hearing of the Auditor General’s Reports for 2015.

Madam Essiam claims she assumed office in May this year only to be welcomed with incompetence and unqualified human labour.

“This is a company that did not have competent and qualified people in place. There was no procurement unit. There was no competent accountant. So we advertised. Currently, he (the accountant) is on suspension with the knowledge of the ministry of Energy and due for investigations by the disciplinary committee”, she stated.

This disclosure resulted from a request by the chairman of the Public Accounts for the stated capital of the GCMC, which could not be provided by the acting CEO.

Madam Frances Essiam based her inability to provide the necessary documents on the fact that the GCMC was facing administrative irregularities.

