Aburi SecTech asked to refund GH¢45 collected from parents

General News of Wednesday, 13 September 2017

2017-09-13

Notices have been posted for a refund of the monies to parents

School Authorities of Aburi Senior High Technical School have begun refunding GH¢45 collected as PTA dues and cost of other material items.

According to the Headmaster of the School, Ebenezer Asiedu Acheampong, most infrastructure in the school were funded by the PTA which is currently funding a big Assembly Hall hence students were asked to pay GH¢10 PTA dues and other monies totalling GH¢45 voluntarily, but the matter has been blown out of proportion therefore notices have been posted for a refund of the monies to parents.

The headmaster said 650 students were requested but 880 placed. Out of the number, 700 have reported.

The Eastern Regional Minister, Yaw Kwakye Darfuor who continued his visits to other schools went to the Benkum SHS where 886 students have been placed above the 600 request made to CSSPS but the headmaster of the School, Emmanuel Antwi told the minister, the school will improvise to admit all students placed.

At Okuapeman SHS, Headmaster of the School, Daniel Afari told the entourage 777 students have been placed and so far over 500 have reported and admitted.

He said the only challenge is inadequate dormitories to accommodate the number of female students who want to be boarders. The headmaster said most GETFund projects in the school have stalled.

He said as at 10am Tuesday, the school had not received any amount from the Education Ministry.

The Headmaster of Nifa SHS, Dr. Philip Victor Akoto said the school requested 870 fresh students but 807 has so far been placed.

He said the school has the capacity to take 750 out of the total number as boarders. He said the school has received some amount of money from Ministry of Education for the program.

The headmaster of Mampong Presby SHS, Dr. Bismark Anyane Gyau stated that 600 students were requested but 988 have been placed. 751 have so far reported for their prospectus and out of which 109 made up of 55 males and 54 females have started school.

He also cited inadequate accommodation as a major challenge adding that many GETFund projects have stalled. The headmaster said the school has received the 20% disbursement for the first tranche.

The Regional Minister, Eric Kwakye Darfuor expressed satisfaction over the smooth take off of the policy in the region so far despite the infrastructural challenges. He however said, government will address the infrastructural challenges forthwith and asked the school authorities to stop charging PTA fees for now.