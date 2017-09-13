Ablakwa ‘runs away’ from Martin Amidu

General News of Wednesday, 13 September 2017

Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu Constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablawkwa

Former Deputy Minister of Education and Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu Constituency in the Volta Region, Samuel Okudzeto Ablawkwa has denied authoring an article that sought to attack former Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Martin Amidu.

He disclosed in a facebook post that the contents of said publication were untrue stating that nowhere did he author such an article eliciting the kind of response he received from Citizen Vigilante.

A livid Martin Amidu on Tuesday in a response to the supposed article jabbed the lawmaker describing with various adjectives.

“Okudzeto Ablakwa is the person whom while claiming to be entitled to the title Honourable Deputy Minister at age 28 years without having done any public service in his life has made himself notorious for insulting everybody old enough to be his father and other elders including former President Rawlings and former President Kufuor,” the article said.

But Ablawkwa after reading his article responded:” I have just seen Hon. Martin Amidu’s article titled: “OKUDZETO ABLAKWA IS UNCOUTH AND UNCULTURED IN INSULTING ELDERS: BY MARTIN A. B. K. AMIDU”

Considering that Hon. Martin Amidu’s article has been widely published, may I state for the record and in true conscience before God and man that I have authored no article on the Hon. Martin A.B.K. Amidu.

I have taken the effort to Google search the said article which I am accused of writing and found the article: “Martin Amidu’s ‘Hate Agenda’…” rather published in the name of Ohenenana Obonti Krow on ghananewsonline.com.gh dated September 4, 2017.

May I afford this opportunity to extend best wishes to the elder statesman and former Attorney-General of this great Republic.

May God bless him.