Youth to demonstrate against Prof Frimpong Boateng over Exton Cubic’s license revocation

General News of Tuesday, 12 September 2017

Source: Louis Gyamera

2017-09-12

Exton Cubic Group Limited threatens to sue government over the seizure of equipment

Aggrieved unemployed youth in the Atwima Nwanbiagya capital, Nkawie in the Ashanti Region are pointing figures at Science, Environment and Technology Minister, Prof. Kwabena Frimpong Boateng for the current unemployment situation in the area.

The youth in their numbers are accusing the Minister who hails from the area for his alleged role played in the revocation of the mining leases of Exton Cubic Group Limited whose Bauxite exploration activities could have created employment for the youth of the area.

“The information we have gathered from government is that, our own, Prof. Frimpong Boateng is the one kicking against the mining of bauxite which could have created many jobs for us”, the leadership of the Nkawie Youth Association alleged.

Leader of the group, Ernest Kwarteng said plans were underway to register their displeasure against the Environment, Science and Technology Minister if the decision is not rescinded to boost local businesses.

“By next week, our members are going to demonstrate and petition the Asantehene about how our people could have benefited from the Nhyinahini bauxite”, the president of the Association hinted in an exclusive interview.

Mr. Amewu, earlier came out to say that his Ministry had granted Exton Cubic Group Limited an entry permit into the Nyinahin bauxite concession.