We expect Free SHS money by next week – CHASS

General News of Tuesday, 12 September 2017

Source: citifmonline.com

2017-09-12

Before the release of the funds, CHASS had expressed worry about possible delays <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505206722_934_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools (CHASS) say they expect that the money released by the government to cater for the Free Secondary education program to hit their accounts within a week.

CHASS’ General Secretary, Samual Gyebi Yeboah, noted on Eyewitness News that no headmaster has as yet gotten the money, which was released on Friday, September 8.

Before the release of the funds, CHASS had expressed worry about possible delays, saying it could affect re-opening of schools.

“So far, no headmaster has called that he has gotten the money, but we are hoping that the money will hit our accounts very soon because normally, when government releases the money, it takes sometime and it goes through certain processes before it comes to our accounts.”

“… the Bank of Ghana would have to release the money to our Bank accounts and we will pay them with the money later, so perhaps in a week’s time, everyone may have gotten the money,” Mr. Gyebi Yeboah said.

Some first-year students who have been placed in various schools have already started registering for the upcoming academic year, so in the meantime, Mr. Gyebi Yeboah said the schools will be relying on the buffer stock company for food items.

Normally, headmasters buy food items on credit “so that when the money comes, we use it to pay our debts” he explained.

But if this should fail, the schools could rely on the food procured for the continuing students, according to Mr. Gyebi Yeboah.

“So if the government does not release the money or if the buffer stock does not bring the food items, the schools will still have food items [procured for continuing students] in stock to take care of the students.”