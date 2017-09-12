Today at the newsstand | General News 2017-09-12

General News of Tuesday, 12 September 2017

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2017-09-12

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers include:

I still love my wife – Afia Schwarzenegger’s husband

Free SHS dazes NDC, MZBEL praises Nana

Support special prosecutor – President tells lawyers

Minority throws mud at free SHS as policy roles out smoothly

Reduce fuel now – COPEC tells Government

Free SHS takes off with excitement, challenges but minority says it’s unsustainable

Winners Chapel holds homecoming

Initiative to solve Dagbon dispute launched

Help fight corruption, galamsey – President tells bench,bar

Ofori-Atta tightens holds on state purse

Rider steel worker roasted by bare conductor

The Grand deception!. As Nana Akufo-Addo goes messing up progressively free SHS started by NDC

Adaklu MP heads to court

NPP’s Frances Essiam in trouble for showing disrespect to parliament

NDC fights gov’t over free SHS; But Kofi Adams praises policy

Lands Guards invade Obliman with knives, AK 47

Massive corruption at LA-Nkwantanang Madina Municipal Assembly

‘Dubious’ vehicle registration – Economy loses 30% in revenue

GSA suspends ACI and GWEB

Only three banks in line to meet capital requirements

John Dramani Mahama misused GH¢820M SSNIT cash

Free SHS- low grade students will not pay fees- Minister dispels rumours

EC boss approves controversial payments

Huge relief for parents as free SHS comes alive

Help me fight corruption- President tells Bar Association